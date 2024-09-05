Prof Deresh Ramjugernath has been appointed by the Stellenbosch University Council as the tertiary institution's next rector and vice-chancellor.
Ramjugernath, now deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, will assume office on April 1 2025 after Prof Wim de Villiers concludes his second term as rector and vice-chancellor.
The university said Ramjugernath was a seasoned and experienced education leader with extensive senior executive experience.
“I am honoured to be entrusted with the opportunity to serve and lead one of the top universities on the African continent. I am thankful to the Stellenbosch University Council for having the confidence in my vision to take the institution to the next tier in being a world-class research-intensive university in service to society,” said Ramjugernath.
“Stellenbosch is locally and globally respected and admired for its academic excellence and I look forward to the period of close collaboration with Prof De Villiers before taking office in April next year and building on his tremendous tenure and achievements over the past decade.”
Chair of council Nicky Newton-King said top local and international candidates had applied for the post. Ramjugernath, she added, was an “excellent academic and seasoned administrator”.
TimesLIVE
Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University
Image: Supplied
Prof Deresh Ramjugernath has been appointed by the Stellenbosch University Council as the tertiary institution's next rector and vice-chancellor.
Ramjugernath, now deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, will assume office on April 1 2025 after Prof Wim de Villiers concludes his second term as rector and vice-chancellor.
The university said Ramjugernath was a seasoned and experienced education leader with extensive senior executive experience.
“I am honoured to be entrusted with the opportunity to serve and lead one of the top universities on the African continent. I am thankful to the Stellenbosch University Council for having the confidence in my vision to take the institution to the next tier in being a world-class research-intensive university in service to society,” said Ramjugernath.
“Stellenbosch is locally and globally respected and admired for its academic excellence and I look forward to the period of close collaboration with Prof De Villiers before taking office in April next year and building on his tremendous tenure and achievements over the past decade.”
Chair of council Nicky Newton-King said top local and international candidates had applied for the post. Ramjugernath, she added, was an “excellent academic and seasoned administrator”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos