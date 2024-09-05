Rugby players rally around teammate who lost his legs
Drive is on to find funds for a wheelchair or prosthetic limbs
Former rugby players are rallying behind Kholekile Bakumeni, an athlete who had a successful rugby career in his heyday but had both his legs amputated earlier in 2024. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.