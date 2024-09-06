Eleven traffic officers were arrested in a sting operation in Limpopo on Friday for allegedly accepting bribes instead of issuing fines for traffic violations and other transgressions on the N1 between Polokwane and Musina.
11 traffic cops arrested in Limpopo for alleged corruption and bribery
Eleven traffic officers were arrested in a sting operation in Limpopo on Friday for allegedly accepting bribes instead of issuing fines for traffic violations and other transgressions on the N1 between Polokwane and Musina.
The arrests were carried out by the national traffic anti-corruption unit (NTACU).
Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the unit, in collaboration with detectives from Limpopo, arrested the traffic officers for alleged bribery and corruption.
This follows the successful operation which has been in the works for several months, using undercover tactics to expose and dismantle corrupt practices within the ranks of local law enforcement.
“The arrests were made after an extensive investigation that highlighted a pattern of illicit behaviour among the officers, who were allegedly involved in accepting bribes in exchange for overlooking traffic violations and other illegal activities,” he said.
He said the operation was meticulously planned, allowing investigators to gather substantial evidence.
The officers are expected to appear in court on Monday, facing charges related to corrupt activities.
“This operation underscores the commitment of the NTACU and local law enforcement to uphold the rule of law and restore public trust in traffic enforcement.
“NTACU has emphasised that this operation is part of a broader strategy to combat corruption within the police force. Officials are urging the public to report any instances of corruption or bribery.”
Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye said the department would institute its own internal disciplinary action.
“The department views these charges in the most serious light. These are serious allegations that undermine government efforts to promote and maintain road safety,” said Mathye.
TimesLIVE
