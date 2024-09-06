According to OR Tambo police commissioner Major General Phumzile Cetyana, police believe the shooter was wounded. .
Cetyana, his deputy Brigadier Vukile Ntandane and other senior district police officers visited the scene on Friday morning.
The district commissioner said he believed the attack was linked to the shoot-out in which Mareke was killed.
“We are going to track him [the suspect] down, we believe he is injured.
“We are happy that our member is safe.
“We will not rest until he [the suspect] is behind bars. Attacking police is attacking the state,” said Cetyana.
He said the investigation into the shoot-out in which Mareke and two other suspects had died had been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
BREAKING | Mthatha cop attached to National Intervention Unit shot at
An Eastern Cape police officer was ambushed and shot at while driving from his home to work on Friday morning.
The officer, who was not wounded, is attached to the National Intervention Unit in Mthatha, tasked by national government to address the province’s surging crime.
Members of the unit were involved in a shoot-out on Wednesday, resulting in community leader Sakhumzi Dalinzolo Mareke and two other suspects being killed.
The incident on Friday happened just before 7am at Trucko village in Mthatha West.
BREAKING | Eastern Cape traditional leader killed in shoot-out with police after extortion claims
