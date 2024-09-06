News

IN PICS | Bishop Jessica Mbangeni's memorial service

06 September 2024
06 September 2024. Njongo Mbangeni, the son of the late Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, rendering a poem at the memorial service for his mother held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A memorial service for Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, who died on August 31, was held on Friday at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

