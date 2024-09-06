IN PICS | Bishop Jessica Mbangeni's memorial service
06 September 2024
06 September 2024. Njongo Mbangeni, the son of the late Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, rendering a poem at the memorial service for his mother held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A memorial service for Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, who died on August 31, was held on Friday at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.
IN PICS | Bishop Jessica Mbangeni's memorial service
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A memorial service for Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, who died on August 31, was held on Friday at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos