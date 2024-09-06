The families of three men shot dead at a Lamontville shisanyama (buy and braai) in March, including an eThekwini metro VIP protection officer, packed the Durban magistrate’s court to see one of the alleged killers on Friday.
Thandolwenkosi Nzimande, 21, made a brief appearance in connection with the murders of friends, officer Siyathokoza Mthethwa, 40, Merik Thringe, 40, and Nkanyiso Makhanya, 34. The trio were approached by a group of men, an argument ensued and the suspects fired several shots, killing the three. The gunmen fled the scene.
On Tuesday, members from the Hawks’ Durban serious organised crime investigation unit and metro police received information about one of the suspects and arrested him in uMlazi. He was charged with three counts of murder. More arrests are expected.
When Nzimande was asked to confirm his place of residence he said he was from uMlazi. However, prosecutor Denise Perumal, who is opposing bail, expressed concern as Nzimande had claimed the rural area of Bulwer as his residence. “Your worship these are discrepancies, We request adjournment for bail consideration,” said Perumal.
Nzimande, who was barefoot and dressed in an oversized jacket, made a desperate effort to avoid cameras. Magistrate Ashwin Singh ordered he be detained at the Durban North police station until September 10.
Moments after the court adjourned, Nzimande — who was escorted out by members of the Hawks — appeared to be crying.
Man accused of killing three friends, including a cop, denied bail — as families come to see what he looks like
Image: Supplied
Mthethwa’s sister Zandile Ndelu said her parents and five children were devastated by the loss and couldn’t drum up the courage to attend court. “Our family is from Eskhawini township on the north coast. You will not believe how painful it is to have my brother’s children ask me about his whereabouts. One of [his] children often breaks down at school whenever the peers talk about their fathers,” she said.
While the motive for the killings had not been established yet, families were convinced their loved ones were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Ndelu said what became a jovial night of socialising had ended in tragedy. Her brother often helped community members. “He was a people’s person and was always smiling. He hated commotion, and was more of a mediator should there be conflict,” she said.
Makhanya’s distraught aunt Thuli Zungu said: “The killers have destroyed our lives. I am not forgiving them. We are told they come from decent families. But we could not care less about that.”
Zungu, 60, who works as a nurse in Saudi Arabia, was unable to attend her nephew’s funeral.“It would have been expensive, but I helped remotely with the preparations,” she said added.
She said the pain of seeing some of her relatives and friends breaking down as emotions ran high during Nkanyiso’s funeral, broke her heart. “I was seeing everyone crying on video. Nkanyiso was my sister’s child, and I looked forward to him getting a wife. I was even helping out with those preparations,” she said.
