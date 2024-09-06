Remorseless cop killer gets life plus 45 years in prison

An Orange Farm resident who killed a police officer Norman Nwasombana Muhlari during a robbery nine years ago, was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria high court.

Jonas Jabulani Tsotetsi, 44, was also sentenced to 15 years each for three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 15 years for possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition.

The court ordered that one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and the charge of possession of ammunition, run concurrently with the life sentence, making the effective sentence life imprisonment plus 45 years.

“On the morning of August 6 2015, Tsotetsi and a group of accomplices targeted Orange Farm train station, where they overpowered security guards, tied them up and robbed them of their belongings,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.