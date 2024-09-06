Signed Schumacher F1 racing suit sells for R1.7m

Another Scuderia Ferrari OMP race suit, sold for €60,000 (R1.18m), was used during the 2003 San Marino Grand Prix, which Schumacher won from pole position.
The collection spanned more than two decades of motorsport history. The Schumacher mementos included caps, helmets, F1 tyres and Nomex undershirts, some autographed by the German legend.
The record price achieved for a F1 race suit was R2.58m in 2023 for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull overalls. It was the suit the reigning champion wore for the Canadian Grand Prix, where Red Bull secured their 100th victory and his 41st, equalling Ayrton Senna’s tally.
A signed Ferrari racing suit worn by Michael Schumacher has sold for €86,400 (R1.7m) at an RM Sotheby’s online auction. The 2004 race items included boots and a balaclava, and were part of a collection of memorabilia from the seven-time world champion’s Formula One career.
Well-heeled collectors splurged on more than 130 pieces of racing souvenirs including race-worn items from Schumacher and other F1 drivers, in the Schumacher and F1 Legends Collection online auction from August 28 to September 4.
Several other Schumacher souvenirs fetched more than R1m, including a Ferrari racing suit that sold for €72,000 (R1.42m). The Scuderia Ferrari OMP suit was worn during the 2001 Hungarian Grand Prix. Schumacher qualified on pole position and finished first overall, at that point equalling Alain Prost’s career record of 51 race victories. Schumacher was F1 Champion for the fourth time in 2001.
