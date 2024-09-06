News

‘Takalani Sesame’ urges dads to play with their children

Little ones with engaged fathers more likely to have greater self-esteem and reduced levels of depression and anxiety — researchers

Premium
06 September 2024
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

“Play is the natural language of childhood.”..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep61 | Citroen DS3, HAVAL H6 GT, Renault Clio IV, Hyundai Tucson
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d