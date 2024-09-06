‘Takalani Sesame’ urges dads to play with their children
Little ones with engaged fathers more likely to have greater self-esteem and reduced levels of depression and anxiety — researchers
“Play is the natural language of childhood.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.