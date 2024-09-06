News

WATCH | Turkey's stray dog finds a home abroad after new street ban law

By Reuters - 06 September 2024

After years in a shelter, former Istanbul street dog Deezi now enjoys a pampered home life in the Netherlands.

But other stray dogs in the country face being rounded up after Turkey's parliament passed a new law to clear them from the streets. 

