A 23-year-old woman from Zangci location in Mqanduli, who allegedly drowned a four-year-old girl, is due to appear in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday.
Noluvuyo Sinyikatha, who is not related to the child but was staying at the victim’s home, is alleged to have drowned the child last week Wednesday at Upper Ngqwarha location.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said Sinyikatha was arrested on the same day.
Initially, police had opened an inquest docket.
Woman, 23 to appear in court on charges of drowning a child
Mawisa said: “The suspect was arrested and charged for murder following the incident whereby she lured the [girl] into a nearby dam. She drowned her and left her in the dam to die.
“The deceased’s body was spotted by a passer-by while floating in the water, and police were summoned. An inquest docked was opened by Mqanduli police for investigation, Mawisa said.
She said thorough investigation led police to the arrest of the woman.
“She appeared at Mqanduli magistrate court on Wednesday and is remanded in custody to appear on Monday for formal bail application,” she said.
