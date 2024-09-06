Wounded suspect arrested after alleged shoot-out with police officer

Mawisa said the police officer was unharmed while the suspect sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation. However the investigation is continuing,” said Mawisa
The suspect is due to appear at Mthatha Magistrate Court soon on a charge of attempted murder.
Mene appreciated the efforts by law enforcement officers in ensuring that the perpetrator was swiftly brought to justice.
She emphasised that an attack on our police officers is an attack on the state and the community we serve, therefore justice should prevail.
Members of the NIU were involved in a shoot-out on Wednesday, resulting in community leader Sakhumzi Dalinzolo Mareke and two other suspects being killed.
Three suspects — including an Eastern Cape traditional leader implicated in extortion — were killed in a shoot-out with NIU members at the unit’s based at the Old Embassy in Mthatha.
According to OR Tambo police commissioner Major General Phumzile Cetyana, police believe the shooter was wounded.
Cetyana, his deputy Brigadier Vukile Ntandane and other senior district police officers visited the scene on Friday morning.
The district commissioner said he believed the attack was linked to the shoot-out in which Mareke was killed.
“We are happy that our member is safe.
Attacking police is attacking the state,” said Cetyana.
He said he was happy that the suspect was arrested.
The district commissioner said they were anticipating more arrests of people terrorising and extorting communities demanding protection fees in all areas of the districts, especially in Mthatha.
“We want to clean this area of extortion and other crimes which has made people leave in fear,” Cetyana said.
Police provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the shooting happened at about 7.15am on Friday at Trucko village, one of Mthatha West's notorious villages synonymous with acts of extortion.
“According to the information, a 42-year-old Warrant Officer attached to the National Intervention Unit was on his way to work driving his vehicle when the known male started shooting towards him.
The member immediately stopped his vehicle and retaliated and the suspect fled on foot.
Police swiftly responded and on investigation, they later arrested the 45-year-old suspect, she said.
