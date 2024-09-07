Six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police on Saturday morning in Germiston on the East Rand.
Suspected CIT robbers fatally wounded in shoot-out with police in Germiston
Six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police on Saturday morning in Germiston on the East Rand.
Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said information was received regarding a CIT that was going to take place in the Germiston CBD area.
Members of an integrated multidisciplinary team including the Gauteng TRT, police tracking team, Gauteng traffic police air wing, police anti-gang unit, crime detection, CAP specialised operations and Tracker Connect were deployed to the area.
She said when the team approached the area information was received about an armed robbery at TopBets where G4S was robbed.
“Members started looking for the suspects' vehicle and spotted it driving recklessly. Members attempted to stop the suspects and they immediately started shooting at the members.
“Members returned fire and the suspects' vehicle lost control crashing into a pole,” she said.
Six suspects were fatally wounded and another suspect is in a serious condition.
“An AK47 rifle, four handguns and the cash trolley have been recovered. The vehicle that the suspects were using has been identified as stolen in Brooklyn,” she added.
