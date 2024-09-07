News

Suspects fatally wounded in shoot-out with Hawks

07 September 2024
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Hawks are investigating if the suspects were involved in other aggravating robberies around Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Hawks are investigating if the suspects were involved in other aggravating robberies around Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Two suspects who attempted to flee from members of the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) were fatally wounded in a shoot-out on Friday afternoon in Brackendowns, south of Johannesburg.

This was after a multidisciplinary team received information on the suspects driving towards the R59 road. 

“The identified suspect vehicle made its way towards the R59 and on realising that the multidisciplinary team was tactically approaching, the suspects fired at police,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

Elite police unit comes out guns blazing

The police’s National Intervention Unit, sent to the Eastern Cape to arrest soaring crime levels, has shocked residents with the fatal shooting of ...
News
1 day ago

She said a shoot-out ensued when police returned fire, fatally wounding two suspects in the vehicle which was fitted with false registration plates.

“The suspects' vehicle continued to flee but they drove into a ditch. Police recovered two unlicensed firearms, a rifle and a handgun, ammunition, cellphones and gloves,” she said. 

She added an investigation was under way to ascertain if the suspects were involved in other aggravating robberies in and around Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...
VIDEO CORRECTION: Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector | ...