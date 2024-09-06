News

WATCH | Fisherman says migrant’s phone rang as body pulled from Channel

By Reuters - 07 September 2024

A fisherman who rushed to a capsized boat carrying migrants attempting to reach the UK says he and others were collecting drifting objects until they came across lifeless bodies.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Fisherman says migrant's phone rang as body pulled from Channel | REUTERS
A US elections prophet predicts a Harris win in November | REUTERS