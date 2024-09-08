A 28-year-old nabbed for ‘killing, burning, burying’ pensioner in his yard

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping after he allegedly killed a 63-year-old pensioner, burnt his body and buried his remains in Motetema in Polokwane.

The suspect also allegedly stole the victim's truck and sold it after the attack in July 2022.

He is expected to appear in the Motetema magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of murder and kidnapping.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect was arrested on Thursday in Sunnyside in Pretoria after an intensive and lengthy investigation.