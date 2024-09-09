News

British tourist drowns while swimming at KZN beach

By TIMESLIVE - 09 September 2024
A British tourist, 47, got into difficulties and drowned while swimming at a remote beach in Cape Vidal reserve on the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A British tourist drowned while swimming off a remote beach at the Cape Vidal Nature Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said St Lucia duty crew responded to reports from Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers of the drowning before 2pm.

“An NSRI rescue vehicle carrying rescue swimmers and towing a rescue craft responded and joined Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers on the scene. A man, age 47, a British tourist, was recovered from the surf zone.”

It is understood the man, while on an arranged tour to Cape Vidal Nature Reserve, went for a swim at the beach where he got into difficulties.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

