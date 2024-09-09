North West woman who went missing in August found dead, Mozambican arrested

A 29-year-old Mozambican was arrested on Sunday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 26-year-old woman in North West.
Nomsa Jas went missing on August 25 after leaving her place of work in Potchefstroom.
After a missing person inquiry was registered on August 26, her Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicle was found at a mall in Springs in Gauteng.
“An intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of the suspect, and the partially decomposed body of (Jas) was discovered on Sunday in the bushes along the R501 road at Blybank, in Carletonville,” North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.
The suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and murder. He is expected to appear in the Oberholzer magistrate’s court in Carletonville on Tuesday.
