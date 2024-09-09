Site of Bhisho Massacre receives national heritage status
Government continues its efforts to support those left behind by fallen heroes of 1992
The site of the Bhisho Massacre, where 28 people lost their lives under the brutal apartheid regime on September 7 1992, has been recognised as a national heritage site...
