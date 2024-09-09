WATCH | Snow wonderland in KZN's Underberg amid warning

It may be spring but the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued disruptive snow warnings for parts of the country.
The weather service said residents from Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal's Underberg should be alert to isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops and the possible closure of roads including the Sani Pass.
Image: 123RF /lukassek
Saws said motorists should be aware of difficult driving conditions due to icy and slippery roads and advised the public to stay indoors and keep warm.
“Drivers are advised to avoid slippery roads and rather use alternative routes or postpone their travelling if possible.”
