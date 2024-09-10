Cable theft suspect shot dead
A man suspected of being involved in ongoing cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure that has cost the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality millions, was shot dead by municipal police after an electricity kiosk was destroyed by a fire on Sunday...
