Marchers demand action on Mthatha crime wave
Shouts of maqawine amapolisa (police should be tougher), makongeze ubushushu (they must unleash more heat) echoed around Mthatha on Monday as hundreds of people marched against crime...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.