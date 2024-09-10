News

Robbery suspect denies knowing co-accused or being at scene of crimes

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 10 September 2024

One of the six people accused of a slew of business robberies in several parts of the Eastern Cape has denied being present at any of the crime scenes...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WHO chief says the world needs to 'wake up' and help Sudan | REUTERS
Fisherman says migrant's phone rang as body pulled from Channel | REUTERS