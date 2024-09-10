The South African Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape has issued a subpoena on the Makana local municipality, which governs the town of Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).
This follows the municipality's persistent failure to respond to multiple complaints of severe service delivery failures, particularly concerning water outages.
SAHRC provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter said the municipal manager and mayor have been summonsed to appear before the commission to respond to the concerns.
“This step is part of our legal mandate to ensure accountability and uphold the fundamental human rights of the affected communities.
“The subpoena was issued after numerous attempts to engage the municipality went unanswered, and they mark a critical measure to address violations of the right to water and dignity.
“Through this inquiry ... the SAHRC aims to ensure that the necessary actions are taken to resolve these urgent issues,” she said.
SAHRC summonses council officials over Makhanda water woes and service delivery problems
Reporter
Image: Supplied
In a separate statement, the commission said its decision was prompted by a surge of complaints regarding the lack of service delivery, such as the lack of water services for long periods and substandard road conditions, among other services in the Makana municipal area.
“The commission reiterates its steadfast commitment to safeguarding human rights, ensuring accountability, and conducting thorough investigations into matters impacting individuals and communities at large.
“The strategic issuance of subpoenas serves as a crucial measure to uphold the integrity of the inquiry and transparently address alleged violations.
“In strict adherence to the established legal framework, the commission has consulted the director of public prosecutions, underscoring the gravity associated with adherence to the commission's investigative processes.”
TimesLIVE
