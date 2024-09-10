News

WATCH | Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in sex assault cases

By Reuters - 10 September 2024

Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of four counts of sexual assault in attacks on women in his Toronto office building that in some cases date back for decades.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Canada's Nygard sentenced to 11 years in sex assault cases | REUTERS
WHO chief says the world needs to 'wake up' and help Sudan | REUTERS