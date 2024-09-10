WATCH | Gauteng crime wardens attacked on the job by 'gangsters'

Gauteng crime wardens who tried to intervene in what was believed to be a gang-related fight turned out to be victims when they were attacked and assaulted in Reiger Park, Boksburg.
A video circulating on social media shows three crime wardens in full uniform, with one thrown onto the floor and attacked. A few metres away another warden is seen being kicked while residents watch. The incident happened at the weekend.
Gauteng traffic police, who oversee the crime wardens, said the incident happened when the wardens were on routine patrols in the area.
“During routine patrols, the wardens observed two rival gang members engaged in a fight and decided to intervene to de-escalate the situation. Unfortunately both individuals turned on the wardens and assaulted them,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.
Law enforcement responded and two suspects involved in the altercation were arrested.
While investigations continue, law enforcement officers will conduct operations in Reiger Park to find and arrest the remaining suspects involved in the attack, Maremane said.
He said the Gauteng department of community safety condemned the violence against the wardens and any form of obstruction to their duties.
“The department would like to reiterate its commitment to ensure the safety of all Gauteng residents, and urges the public to co-operate with Gauteng traffic wardens and other law enforcement officers in rooting out criminal elements within our communities.”
The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety called on premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial police commission Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni to act swiftly against those involved in the assault on the wardens.
Portfolio committee chairperson Bandile Masuku said: “The committee calls on the public to provide information that could assist in ensuring those responsible for this reprehensible act are swiftly brought to justice.”
TimesLIVE
