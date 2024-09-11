A 21-year-old man is expected to appear in the Moutse magistrate's court on Thursday after he allegedly raped and assaulted an 86-year-old woman in the early hours of Monday in Kirkvorsfontein, Dennilton.
According to information, the victim was asleep at home when she was accosted.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said while asleep she felt a person pulling up her clothes.
“She tried to pull down the clothes. The suspect grabbed her by the throat and strangled her. She screamed for help but her voice wasn't audible. The suspect repeatedly raped her through the night.”
He left in the morning.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed shock at “the troubling actions” of the suspect.
“We will ensure justice is served,” she said.
Ledwaba said the suspect was traced and arrested on Tuesday at Kirkvorsfontein and charged with rape. Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
21-year-old arrested for raping and assaulting woman, 86, in Limpopo
Reporter
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A 21-year-old man is expected to appear in the Moutse magistrate's court on Thursday after he allegedly raped and assaulted an 86-year-old woman in the early hours of Monday in Kirkvorsfontein, Dennilton.
According to information, the victim was asleep at home when she was accosted.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said while asleep she felt a person pulling up her clothes.
“She tried to pull down the clothes. The suspect grabbed her by the throat and strangled her. She screamed for help but her voice wasn't audible. The suspect repeatedly raped her through the night.”
He left in the morning.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed shock at “the troubling actions” of the suspect.
“We will ensure justice is served,” she said.
Ledwaba said the suspect was traced and arrested on Tuesday at Kirkvorsfontein and charged with rape. Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Life sentence for parolee who raped his cousin, aged 7, for second time
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos