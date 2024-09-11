News

IN PICS | NPA’s bid to have magistrate in pastor Mboro case recuse herself fails

'State’s witness distorted facts'

11 September 2024
Thulani Mbele
Running Matters
Paseka 'pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng and his co-accused Vincent Baloyi appearing in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Paseka 'pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng and his co-accused Vincent Baloyi appearing in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The National Prosecuting Authority has failed in its bid to have the magistrate presiding over Paseka “pastor Mboro Motsoeneng’s case recuse herself.

Katlego Mokoena, who had listened to the states argument in its application on Monday, ruled she would not recuse herself.

The magistrate said on Wednesday the states witness, advocate Pheello Vilakazi, had distorted facts to formulate an ill-considered narrative. Mokoena said the state had not discharged the onus that there would be reasonable apprehension of bias.

I also conclude the double requirement of reasonableness that the application of the recusal test imports is not discharged.
Katlego Mokoena, magistrate

I therefore conclude the state, with the evidence they have presented, have not discharged the onus resting upon them to show their apprehension of bias is reasonable,” she said.

I also conclude the double requirement of reasonableness that the application of the recusal test imports is not discharged.

Motsoenengs urgent bail application was due to continue after an adjournment following the ruling.

Motsoeneng, a relative and bodyguard Camillot Baloyi face multiple charges including kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault. The charges stem from an incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, which was captured on video and went viral on social media.

In the video, Motsoeneng is seen wielding pangas alongside a gunman at the school, while two children cry hysterically.

The relative was granted bail while it was denied for Motsoeneng and Baloyi.

SowetanLIVE

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Silwerskerm Awards: Legends and luminaries honoured
'ANC must deliver every day, not only on eve of elections' Zuko Godlimpi