Join the fun at Daily Dispatch run and walk

Sharonne Dewing, 65, from Beacon Bay, assists in the Dispatch’s marketing department.
“I was at the first fun run in 1979. We checked the Dispatch archives and went back and found the pictures and the adverts in the newspapers.
“The technical manager at the time, Binks Arnold, was a runner, and started the run, then over 10km, also down at the Orient.
“Every year we’d have a character T-shirt.
“It’s a fun day for kids, grannies, and grandpas. It’s not about winning, it’s not about coming first, it’s just about enjoying the beachfront while getting out in the fresh air,” Dewing said.
The 8km event, which starts at 9am, will follow the same route as in 2023, from the Orient Pools along the Esplanade into Court Crescent, then Moore Street, John Bailie Road, into Turnberry Avenue and Hoylake Road, and back down to Orient Pools.
The 4km route will go along the Esplanade, turning at the Windmill Roadhouse and back from Orient Pools.
Reporter
Image: THEO JEPTHA
For 45 years, East Londoners have joined in the joy of the Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk.
Its name may have changed on paper — new sponsors, new banners, new themes — but its ethos is the same.
On Sunday September 15, people pop on funky shirts and head to Orient Pools to walk among friends and families with no agenda except to move a little and laugh a lot.
The East London Esplanade will be the track for the 8km and 4km routes, starting and finishing at the pools.
Online entries close on Wednesday at midnight.
Proceeds for 2024’s fun run will go to Rehab 4 People with Disabilities (Rehab). The route is fully wheelchair accessible.
The NPO was established in 1997 through the amalgamation of the former East London Society for the Blind, East London Mental Health and East London Cripple Care, and offers social support and rehabilitation services to hundreds of people
Rehab director Chipo Gwaze said: “We are so excited. All the staff are participating, together with board members as well as some of our clients.
“The venue is accessible for people with disabilities which allows everyone to feel part of the community.
“Earlier this year, BCM rolled out the amphibian wheelchairs and we’re looking forward to having them at the event.”
Three WaterWheels Floating Beach Wheelchairs and a beach access mat were presented to the metro at Gonubie Beach in May.
The joint project was started by Beach Wheelchair for Lives and later joined by BCM and the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.
“One of our clients had not been able to go to the beach in 10 years.
“Accessible events like the fun run are a way for communities and families to socialise and feel safe.
“People with disabilities are still part of a family and sometimes cannot take part, so it’s crucial to have a place where we know it’s an accessible environment.”
Readers can enter online via Entry Tickets, or in person at the Daily Dispatch offices in Beacon Bay.
Entry fees are R120 for 8km adults, R100 for 8km U16s, R100 for 4km adults and R80 for 4km U16s.
Late entries will be accepted only at the race pack collection on Friday September 13. A late entry fee of R20 will be charged. A portion will be donated to Rehab.
Corporate entries of more than 15 people will enjoy discounted fees of R90 a person.
The first 500 entrants will receive a T-shirt when collecting their race numbers at the Daily Dispatch offices, subject to size availability.
Race packs can be collected at the Daily Dispatch offices on Friday September 13 between 1pm and 6pm, and Saturday September 14, from 10am to 2pm. Bring your proof of entry and ID.
Email funrun@arena.africa for more information.
