Pupil badly mauled by vicious dog afraid to return home
Luthweseni Njoba, 20, who says her life has changed for the worse since she was savagely mauled by a dog more than two weeks ago, has reported a criminal complaint against the animal’s owner...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.