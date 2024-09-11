WATCH | Candlelight vigil for Pravin Gordhan after his hospitalisation
By TIMESLIVE - 11 September 2024
A prayer vigil was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday night after Pravin Gordhan’s hospitalisation. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Prayer vigil is being held in Johannesburg on Wednesday night following Pravin Gordhan's hospitalisation. For more news, visit ...
Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been admitted to hospital, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. A candlelit vigil was held for him on Wednesday evening at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
