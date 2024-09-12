Airlines have apologised to customers left stranded by the grounding of flights to and from East London's King Phalo Airport after the South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended all airport landings and take-offs.
Airline Airlink on Thursday posted a notice saying: “Due to the continued adverse weather conditions impacting safe air operations in East London, the SACAA has suspended all airport landing and take-off requirements/procedures at the King Phalo Airport.
“As a result, Airlink flights to and from East London have been temporarily disrupted. We apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience that may be experienced.”
FlySafair said: “Due to adverse weather conditions in East London and the suspension of certain critical Air Traffic Navigation Systems' Instrument Flight Procedures at King Phalo Airport, we have had to cancel some flights.
“Airports Company SA (ACSA) explains that the flight procedures are those that are currently undergoing mandatory periodic reviews as a safety measure ... Affected passengers will receive a voucher, which we be sent to the email address provided on your booking. You can use this voucher to rebook your flight, or to be used towards a future flight.”
The airline posted on its social media platforms that it had added two extra flights between Johannesburg and Gqeberha for Thursday afternoon “to help those needing to travel urgently”.
The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the flight delays were due to the weather conditions.
"Unfortunately, there is no estimate time for when the weather conditions will clear. Passengers are advised to contact their airline to check flight information updates and on the ACSA App. ACSA apologises for the inconvenience caused," said spokesperson Ernest Mulibana.
This is a developing story.
Read more in tomorrow's Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | Airlines respond to grounding of East London flights
Image: Grant Duncan-Smith/FILE
