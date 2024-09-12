BREAKING | Weather shuts down East London airport flights

Flights leaving East London’s King Phalo Airport have been delayed since yesterday due to severe weather that is preventing planes from landing or taking off.
In a statement issued by FlySafair on Wednesday, the provider said the air navigation system was experiencing infrastructure issues.
“We make every effort to avoid delaying and rescheduling flights, but sometimes these delays and changes are necessary due to circumstances beyond our control,” the statement said.
“Currently, air traffic navigation systems (ATNS) are experiencing some infrastructure issues, which have resulted in aircraft being unable to land or depart from East London during bad weather. As a result, a number of flights have been delayed.
“We understand that this disruption may cause inconvenience to your travel plans and for that we sincerely apologise.
“Please know that this is not the level of service we aim to provide and we are working diligently to resolve the situation.
“Please note that you are not required to make any changes to your reservation; your flight will simply depart on a new day and at a new time.”
On the Airports Company South Africa Facebook page, it was announced that flight procedures were undergoing mandatory periodic reviews as a safety measure.
The incident comes a day after Mthatha airport cancelled several flights due to maintenance.
DispatchLIVE
