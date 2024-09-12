A police officer is set to be hauled before court for allegedly neglecting his dogs which he kept chained on his property.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA removed three dogs — two Boerboels and an X-breed dog — from the officer's property on Wednesday.
In a statement, the SPCA said the police officer had ignored a warning issued by one of its inspectors, Rowan Davids.
“A police officer, sworn to uphold the law, has violated one of the most basic and compassionate protections in society — the humane treatment of animals,” the SPCA said.
The organisation obtained a warrant from the Wynberg magistrate's court to remove the dogs from the police officer's custody.
“The officer was repeatedly warned to seek veterinary treatment for his emaciated male Boerboel and to remedy the cruel conditions under which the Boerboel and another dog on the property were kept — on static chains.
“Over a period of 12 days, the SPCA issued four warnings, giving the officer ample time to act. Unfortunately, he chose continued neglect of his animals and his legal and moral duty to care for them.”
Cop faces legal action for ‘neglecting dogs’
Image: SPCA
The SPCA said when the police officer ignored the warning, Davids, accompanied by City of Cape Town law enforcement officers, executed the warrant and entered the property.
“There they found the emaciated male Boerboel chained at the back of the property, a free-roaming female Boerboel and an X-breed dog chained at the front of the property.”
All three animals were removed and were now safely in the care of the SPCA.
“The male Boerboel, a breed that typically weighs about 55kg, was admitted to the SPCA’s animal hospital weighing a mere 30kg. His road to recovery will be long, but he is in the capable hands of the SPCA’s veterinary team as is the female Boerboel, who was diagnosed with a chronic ear infection on admission.”
The SPCA said the police officer now faced a charge under the Animal Protection Act.
“If convicted, he could face up to 12 months' imprisonment and/or a fine of R40,000.”
TimesLIVE
