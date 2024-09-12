Provincial serious and violent crime unit detectives are searching for gunmen who killed three people and wounded five in an apparent revenge attack at a barbershop in Nyanga, Cape Town.
The shootings in Sheffield Road at Browns Farm on Wednesday claimed the lives of three men aged 18 to 21.
“An initial investigation has revealed that four armed men approached the eight victims at around 1.15pm at the barbershop, where two were shot and killed on the scene,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
Six men were admitted to hospital, and upon arrival a third man succumbed to his injuries.
“We have reason to believe the incident has been sparked by revenge, but as our investigation unfolds the modus operandi will be determined,” said Traut.
SAPS appealed to the public to share any information that could assist the investigation by contacting Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Detectives hunt for killers after barbershop shootings in Nyanga
Image: 123RF/alexstockphoto21
