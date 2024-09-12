News

Family feud blamed for massacre of seven in KZN, including three children

By TIMESLIVE - 12 September 2024
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other officials visit grieving relatives of a family killed in Highflats, south of Durban.
Image: SAPS

A family feud over money is believed to be the motive behind the execution of a family of seven — including three children aged 5, 11 and 12 — in Highflats on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Wednesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accompanied KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and other officials to pay their respects to relatives of the family, who were shot and killed in their home at Hlokozi area in Highflats on Wednesday night.

Mkhwanazi said he deployed a specialised team to investigate.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found seven bodies lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

Neighbours reportedly heard gunshots and when they went to investigate they found three women, aged 35, 38 and 55, a 48-year-old man and the three children were shot and killed.

The motive is yet to be established, though there is a suspicion of a family feud and business-related tensions.

TimesLIVE

