'Hitman' wanted for killing of dad and stepmom in witchcraft feud arrested
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Police have arrested an alleged hitman wanted for the torture and fatal shooting of his father and stepmother in what's believed to be a witchcraft feud in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the man's alleged accomplice, also believed to be a hitman, died in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.
Netshiunda said police detained the 47-year-old after a high-speed chase on the N2 southbound near the KwaMashu off-ramp on Thursday morning.
Further investigations led the police to an informal settlement at Welbedacht in search of his alleged accomplice.
