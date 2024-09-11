News

Life in jail for man (38) who kidnapped, assaulted and raped woman (40) in Lehae

12 September 2024
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Clement Moloi attacked the woman in Lenasia with an iron rod, causing injuries that required a five-day hospitalisation, including a broken arm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 38-year-old man who kidnapped, assaulted and raped a 40-year-old woman in Lehae, Lenasia, six years ago has been sentenced life imprisonment by the Protea regional court. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in addition to life imprisonment for rape, Clement Moloi received a three-year sentence for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a five-year sentence for kidnapping.  

“The convictions stem from a distressing incident on September 21, 2018, where Moloi attacked the woman with an iron rod, causing injuries that required a five-day hospitalisation, including a broken arm,” Mjonondwane said.  

Moloi forcibly took the victim to his residence and subjected her to repeated sexual assaults. “The victim identified the location of the assault and Moloi’s home, leading to his arrest. Notably, one of her shoes was found at the gate of Moloi’s house and the other inside the room where the assault occurred.”  

Despite pleading not guilty and claiming the intercourse was consensual, the court found Moloi guilty on all charges. 

