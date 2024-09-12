“I’m asking for your support, whether through donations or by sharing our story. Your contributions will help secure a lawyer to protect my family from further harm.”
Tebogo Brown pleads to Ramaphosa for justice against domestic abuse as suspect returns to court
Tebogo Brown, a mother of two, has made a heartfelt and urgent appeal to President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeking justice and protection from her alleged abuser.
Brown says despite writing four letters to the president, she believes some may have been lost, so she has now turned to social media to plead for public support.
“Dear Mr President, I am writing to you with a heavy heart, seeking justice and protection from my abuser who still walks free in our community, threatening to kill me and my children,” she said.
In a gripping account shared across social media, which has amassed over 990,000 views on TikTok, Brown describes a harrowing experience of domestic violence that has left her physically and emotionally scarred. Through detailed posts, Brown has shared her traumatic experiences, alleging how the abuse has resulted in more than 16 hospital visits between January and May of this year.
Brown opened up to TimesLIVE about how, despite the abuse, she remains determined to protect her two children and create a safer environment for them.
“We have two beautiful children together, and he’s used them as a means of control and manipulation. I’m determined to create a safer, more loving environment for them, and I know that I deserve better. We deserve better and more,” she said.
Brown's struggle has been compounded by what she describes as inadequate support from law enforcement. “Despite my courage to speak out, I have not received the support and protection I deserve from your people [in the justice system],” she said.
“The only support I know and have felt is from the streets of Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. My abuser has left me with physical and emotional scars.”
The situation has reached a critical point, with Brown and her two children fleeing their home to escape ongoing violence.
“Since May my two children and I have been on the run, fleeing violence and abuse at the hands of my husband. We've left behind our home and lives to seek safety,” Brown said.
“The trauma has made it impossible for me to work, and I've exhausted the little money I had hidden. I’m struggling to cover legal fees, and without proper representation I fear justice might slip away — and he could return to harm us or find another victim.”
Brown’s appeal extends beyond financial support as she is asking for public assistance in raising funds to secure legal representation and ensure her family’s safety.
“I’m asking for your support, whether through donations or by sharing our story. Your contributions will help secure a lawyer to protect my family from further harm.”
The Northern Cape police has been involved in the case, with Brig Mashay Gamieldien providing updates on the investigation.
“The Kimberley FCS [family violence, child protection and sexual offences] unit is investigating three cases registered by the complainant,” said Gamieldien.
“The first case of assault GBH was registered on November 29 2023, and the accused was arrested on November 30 2023, but the case was withdrawn after consultation.
“A second case, assault common, was opened in January, was withdrawn, and later reopened.
“The third case of rape, registered on May 12, saw the suspect arrested on May 16 and granted bail. The case is scheduled to be heard on September 20. The complainant and her children have been placed in a shelter for their protection.”
Brown's desperate call to action underscores a broader issue within the justice system and social support structures.
“Ntate Ramaphosa, I implore you to take concrete actions to address the shortcomings in our justice system and social support structure. Ensure that perpetrators face consequences for their actions and that survivors receive comprehensive care and protection,” she said to the president.
In her closing plea, Brown expressed the profound impact of her ordeal: “I live in fear of his return. The trauma I endure daily is a harsh reminder of the failure of our system to safeguard survivors like me. I don’t have a home, my children don’t have a place to call home because I keep running from one province to another, fleeing from this man.”
