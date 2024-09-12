Beachgoers were urged to remain vigilant and immediately report to the authorities any suspicious or unusual objects they found on the coastline, including medicine canisters.
The South African Marine Safety Association (Samsa) said the search for cargo containers lost overboard off a number of vessels along SA’s Indian Ocean corridor over the past month was continuing.
In a statement last week, the organisation said two of the vessels most recently affected — the MV CMA CMG Belem, now in the port of Ngqurha, and the MSC Antonio, now safely berthed in Cape Town — continued with their on-board cargo loads adjustments.
According to Samsa, on August 28, severe weather conditions led to the loss of 46 containers overboard and damage to 305 containers on board the MSC Antonio.
“The incident occurred approximately 29 nautical miles northeast of Port St Johns while the vessel was en route from Colombo to New York.
“In light of the container loss, a navigation warning has been issued to all vessels operating in the affected area.”
Thousands of bottles of medicine wash ashore at Port Alfred
Image: SUPPLIED
If you find medicine containers on the beach in Port Alfred, do not open them, do not allow dogs or children near them and take them to the hospital for safe disposal.
That is the warning Ndlambe municipal officials have issued for beachgoers in Port Alfred after thousands of plastic medicine containers full of pills washed up on East Beach.
The containers appear to contain US-manufactured anti-inflammatory and diabetic medication.
On Tuesday, municipal staff retrieved more than 5,000 containers of medicine scattered along East Beach, spokespersonTK Mtiki said.
Ship spills 46 containers off the Wild Coast
In a post on Ndlambe’s Facebook page, community protection services deputy director Fanie Fouche explained how the discovery unfolded.
“At 7am, we received a call from the fire station informing us of medical containers found along East Beach.
“We immediately activated our environmental compliance unit, which spent three hours on the beach collecting bottles of tablets.
“As you can see, the bakkie is fully loaded with containers.”
Port Alfred Hospital pharmacist Robert Smith had identified the drugs as Diclofenac 75mg and Glipizide, manufactured in the US.
However, Fouche emphasised the potential dangers of consuming the medication.
“If you come across these containers on the beach, please refrain from opening them or consuming their contents,” he said.
French shipping company loses 99 more containers off the East Coast
The collected medication was handed over to Port Alfred Hospital for disposal.
“These medicines were likely ... part of an import shipment,” Smith said.
He reiterated the warning against consuming the medication.
“It is unknown how long these medicines have been in the sea and their stability cannot be guaranteed.
“If anyone finds any containers, they must be brought to the hospital for proper disposal.
“We will seek further guidance from the district and disaster management,” Smith said.
The Ndlambe Municipality had alerted the Sarah Baartman disaster management centre and the provincial disaster management centre of the incident.
Both agencies were investigating the matter, Mtiki said.
‘Mystery’ contents of lost shipping containers raises ire of environmentalists
Marine alert after 44 shipping containers lost at sea
The CMA CMG Belem had docked at Ngqurha a few days earlier, having reportedly lost close to a 100 containers overboard due to bad weather near Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.
The vessel, measuring 336m in length, 51m in height, and with a draft of 14.8m, had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay but was redirected to Gqeberha.
“The South African Maritime Safety Authority urges all maritime operators and the public to exercise caution.
“We request that any sightings of containers or debris along the South African coastline be reported immediately to local authorities or Samsa by contacting the Maritime Rescue Co-ordinating Centre (MRCC) at 021-938-3300 with the position, number, and colour of the containers if observed,” Samsa said. —
