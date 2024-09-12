DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday reflected on the role of the DA in the government of national unity and South Africa's future prospects.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | John Steenhuisen on the GNU and South Africa's future
DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday reflected on the role of the DA in the government of national unity and South Africa's future prospects.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos