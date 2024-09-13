News

BREAKING | Kidnapped shop owner released

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 13 September 2024
The hostage was released and reunited with his family in the early hours on Friday in Qonce.
The hostage was released and reunited with his family in the early hours on Friday in Qonce. 
Image: RAFAELBENARI/ 123RF

The 40-year-old Pakistani national who was kidnapped for a R1m ransom on Sunday afternoon at his shop at the Bira craft centre in Wesley on the R72 has been released for R90,000.

According to the family, the hostage was released and reunited with his family in the early hours on Friday in Qonce. 

“It happened at about midnight near Ginsburg. The money was dropped first then, after 5 minutes, they released the guy.”

The kidnapping happened at about 3.15pm on Sunday.

East London rocked by wave of kidnappings

    At least five people have been kidnapped in East London and surrounding towns in three separate incidents in the last week, including ...
News
1 day ago

Provincial Hawks spokesperson warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the victim was allegedly approached by two unidentified armed suspects.

“The reports divulged that the suspects forced the victim into the of a silver grey Volkswagen Polo and three suspects were reportedly waiting inside the vehicle and drove away on the R72 road towards Port Alfred,” he said.

On Monday the kidnappers had demanded a R1m ransom before it was lowered to R500,000. 

The family had initially offered to pay R35,000.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two payments amounting to R6,000 were sent for the victim, demanded by the capturers. 

Both transactions were made from an ATM in Qonce.

The family said they are delighted that the victim is home but he is traumatised.

DispatchLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gone Native
The Ultimate Challenge with Lando Norris | LEGO Technic