The City of Cape Town says 11 of its waste management vehicles have been hijacked in the past two-and-a-half months.
The most recent incident was a white Isuzu bakkie hijacked in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha, on Wednesday. The vehicle was used for refuse collection beat inspections during the day and for staff transport at night. The driver was approached as he was parking the vehicle at his home after dropping colleagues who worked a late shift.
“The staff member in the latest incident was not physically injured and he has been offered counselling through the employee assistance programme after this traumatic experience. A case has been opened with SAPS,” said urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg.
The other incidents occurred between July 1 and September 11 in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Happy Valley and Mfuleni. Two of these vehicles, a white Isuzu LDV KB250 and a white Nissan NP300 LDV, are still missing while the others have been recovered.
“The city condemns attacks on our staff and resources who are trying to deliver services. Such criminal acts are unacceptable and it hampers staff morale and service delivery.
“We need the public’s help. Someone, somewhere must know about this incident so we urge anyone with information to report it to SAPS for investigation. The city also has a dedicated tip-off line where information can be relayed 24/7 on 0800 110077.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town asks public to help combat hijacking of waste management vehicles
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The City of Cape Town says 11 of its waste management vehicles have been hijacked in the past two-and-a-half months.
The most recent incident was a white Isuzu bakkie hijacked in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha, on Wednesday. The vehicle was used for refuse collection beat inspections during the day and for staff transport at night. The driver was approached as he was parking the vehicle at his home after dropping colleagues who worked a late shift.
“The staff member in the latest incident was not physically injured and he has been offered counselling through the employee assistance programme after this traumatic experience. A case has been opened with SAPS,” said urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg.
The other incidents occurred between July 1 and September 11 in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Happy Valley and Mfuleni. Two of these vehicles, a white Isuzu LDV KB250 and a white Nissan NP300 LDV, are still missing while the others have been recovered.
“The city condemns attacks on our staff and resources who are trying to deliver services. Such criminal acts are unacceptable and it hampers staff morale and service delivery.
“We need the public’s help. Someone, somewhere must know about this incident so we urge anyone with information to report it to SAPS for investigation. The city also has a dedicated tip-off line where information can be relayed 24/7 on 0800 110077.”
TimesLIVE
BCM on drive to get communities to clean up their act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos