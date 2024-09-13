Police provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa previously said the shooting happened at about 7.15am.
Extortion suspect accused of opening fire on police set free
Image: LULAMILE FENI
A man who was believed to be an extortionist and was accused of opening fire on a member of the police’s National Intervention Unit (NIU) in Mthatha last Friday, has been set free.
He has since gone into hiding “fearing to be eliminated by police.”
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed that the erstwhile accused, who had been in hospital under police guard, had been released.
“We declined to prosecute due to insufficient evidence and the charge of attempted murder against him has been withdrawn,” said Tyali.
The police officer, who was not wounded, was allegedly shot at last Friday at KwaTrucko village in Mthatha West.
36 cases of extortion opened in Eastern Cape
Police provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa previously said the shooting happened at about 7.15am.
“A 42-year-old Warrant Officer attached to the NIU was on his way to work driving his vehicle when the known male started shooting towards him.
“The member immediately stopped his vehicle and retaliated, and the suspect fled on foot.
“Police swiftly responded and on investigation, they later arrested the 45-year-old suspect,” she said.
This came two days after three suspects — including Mandela Park community leader Sakhumzi Dalinzolo Mareke, 42, who were implicated in cases of extortion and his two bodyguards — were killed in a shoot-out with NIU members in Mthatha.
Speaking to the Daily Dispatch on Wednesday, the day after his release, the man denied ever working with Mareke.
He sustained gunshot injuries on his right arm and abdomen.
He requested anonymity as he was afraid of police retaliation.
The man said that he and the police officer were neighbours and knew each other.
He refuted having shot anyone.
King Dalindyebo sends condolences to family of extortion accused ‘headman’
“I do not even own a gun, do not even know how to use it. I am no criminal. I am a law-abiding citizen,” he said.
“It is by God’s mercy that I am alive to tell the story. Things happened so fast. I was going out to start my car when out of the blue the policeman jumped out of his car and opened fire on me without saying anything
“Injured as I was, in excruciating pain, I managed to escape. I still do not know why he shot at me,” he said.
His lawyer, Luntu Jikijela of Notyesi Mvuzo Inc, said they planned to sue the police for unlawful arrest and detention and open a criminal case for the attempted murder, but would wait until their client healed.
“They nearly killed my client, all sorts of accusations were made, and he was called an extortionist and accused of attempting to kill an on-duty police officer … Now the state must take responsibility for its actions.
“This is police brutality, Independent Police Investigative Directorate must thoroughly investigate this,” Jikijela said.
Marchers demand action on Mthatha crime wave
Police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said: “The SAPS mandate is to serve and protect the community, which includes the person relevant to this inquiry. If he fears for his life, he is at liberty to approach IPID
“SAPS cannot comment on what he intends to do, as it is his right to institute litigation proceedings in circumstances where he alleged that he suffered damages and seek the necessary relief from the courts.
“The case was withdrawn against the accused. However, it must be noted that when a case is withdrawn, that does not mean the person is not guilty.
“The SAPS will thus follow the remedies available to it when and if the person elects to litigate.”
