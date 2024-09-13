Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube will not attend the signing ceremony of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill, scheduled to take place on Friday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
The proposed revisions of language and admission policies at schools has been met with opposition from government of national unity (GNU) partners, including the DA to which Gwarube belongs. DA leader John Steenhuisen said the bill has constitutional implications for the right to mother-tongue education.
“I have always [been] and remain opposed to the bill in its current form and have requested the president to refer it back to parliament for reconsideration in terms of section 79 of the constitution,” Gwarube said.
“I have written to the president and notified him that, in the present circumstance, I cannot attend the signing ceremony until concerns regarding the bill are rectified. I remain ready to serve South Africa and ensure that millions of learners across the country can access quality education.”
She said parliament must be given the opportunity to amend the bill “so that millions of learners across the country can access and receive quality education for a better South Africa”.
“In the context of a GNU, it is essential that compromises reflect the people's will. That is why I have been engaged with the president on this matter. We must consider the objections to the bill and ensure it is rectified to avoid protracted and costly legal action,” Gwarube said.
'I remain opposed': Gwarube to boycott Ramaphosa's signing of Bela Bill
