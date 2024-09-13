WATCH | Prayer and tears for Zara, 11, who died after hijackers ran over her

Emotions ran high at a night vigil for Zara Ramsamy, 11, who died after a hijacking in Queensburgh.
About 400 friends, family and community members paid their respects with candles and flowers on Thursday.
Zara, who was a grade 5 pupil at Penzance Primary School in Glenwood, died on Wednesday night when hijackers drove over her while she hid under her mother's car.
According to a police source, Zara and her brother were in their family Fortuner when their mother and granny, who were standing at the entrance to McDonald's not far from the vehicle, were accosted by four armed men.
The men demanded the keys from the mother while both children, realising what was happening, got out of the vehicle. The 11-year old girl hid under the car while her brother ran away.
The suspects jumped into the vehicle and while driving away ran over the child. She was rushed to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Senior pastor at the Embassy Church Vernon Jacobs said what was meant to be a night of triumph for the family turned into tragedy. He said the bubbly youngster had performed a 30-second stint in her school play.
“It felt like the family was celebrating her going to star in a three-hour Netflix movie. They had bought chocolates and flowers to shower her in a celebration of love after the event,” said Jacobs.
He said they planned to have a meal at McDonalds to celebrate Zara’s performance after the concert.
“Our hearts are really burdened at the loss of Zara. We are today standing with heavy hearts and mourning the tragic loss,” he said.
He said the life of the bright young individual had been taken too soon.
“If you had time with Zara you would have noticed she exuded joy and had a happiness. Her heart was not of her age. She exceeded in intellect and dialogue,” said Jacobs.
He recounted how Wednesday had been one of the toughest nights for him as he had to share the grim news with her distraught mother, who is battling to come to terms with the loss of her daughter.
“She is broken and has to be sedated every four hours as she faces reality. Zara's father is equally devastated,” said Jacobs.
He called on the community to pressurise KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to make Zara’s death as a priority and find those responsible.
“We should honour Zara’s memory by fostering unity and compassion. Let’s advocate for safety and justice so no family has to go through what the Ramsamy family is going through,” said Jacobs.
Community policing forum chairperson Kevin Pillay said the incident had taken a heavy toll on him.
“Usually I am a person who is full of words. I don’t know what to say. I am so sad for the family. I was the person who arrived there with our patrollers. I would not wish this for anyone,” said Pillay while battling tears.
He said the close-knit community has a reputation of standing together and is often not divided by boundaries of race and colour.
“No parent should have to go through this,” said Pillay.
He assured community members they will get to the bottom of the incident.
He said the hijacking was the third in six weeks.
“They all happen between 6pm and 8pm. Two weeks ago we had a double murder shooting in the area,” said Pillay.
Ward councillor Chris Van den Berg also sent his condolences to the family. He said after learning of the incident he rushed to the crime scene.
“The loss of a child is something any parent should never have to go through. It is one of the hardest things any human can endure. No words could ever bring back the child,” said Van den Berg.
He said they were experiencing a spike in crime.
“It’s a constant battle, like everywhere else. National and provincial government should step in,” he said
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: "Police are investigating cases of murder and carjacking after an incident in which an 11-year-old girl was run over by a vehicle hijacked in the parking lot of a fast-food outlet in Malvern on Wednesday evening."
The vehicle was later recovered in Chesterville.
