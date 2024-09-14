Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers on Friday arrested two suspects allegedly found in possession of 600g of chemicals used to manufacture crack cocaine.
The two alleged drug dealers were arrested on Friday after the TMPD drug unit responded to a complaint about drugs being manufactured in Arcadia, according to TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.
“They followed up on the information and arrested two Tanzanian drug dealers between the ages of 28 and 45,” Mahamba said.
He said during questioning, the two suspects led the officers to another address where a third Tanzanian alleged drug dealer was arrested. “He was found in possession of crystal meth, heroin and cocaine. An estimated street value of all drugs found is R85,000,” he said.
TMPD members also arrested eight drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol and 12 people for public drinking during a joint drunk driving operation on Friday in Hammanskraal.
He said 44 infringement fines were issued.
TimesLIVE
Tipoff leads to Tshwane police raid
Pair found with 600g of chemicals used to make crack cocaine arrested
Journalist
Image: Supplied/TMPD
Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers on Friday arrested two suspects allegedly found in possession of 600g of chemicals used to manufacture crack cocaine.
The two alleged drug dealers were arrested on Friday after the TMPD drug unit responded to a complaint about drugs being manufactured in Arcadia, according to TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.
“They followed up on the information and arrested two Tanzanian drug dealers between the ages of 28 and 45,” Mahamba said.
He said during questioning, the two suspects led the officers to another address where a third Tanzanian alleged drug dealer was arrested. “He was found in possession of crystal meth, heroin and cocaine. An estimated street value of all drugs found is R85,000,” he said.
TMPD members also arrested eight drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol and 12 people for public drinking during a joint drunk driving operation on Friday in Hammanskraal.
He said 44 infringement fines were issued.
TimesLIVE
Drug ‘trafficker’ who claimed to be a street vendor in Nigeria nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos