Cape Town cop fired after arrest for 'kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals'
Image: 123RF/attapornfoto
A Cape Town policeman arrested for allegedly kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals has been fired.
Constable Aphiwe Mondi was arrested alongside Sivuyile “Lollo” Mki — whom provincial police labelled a “kidnapping ring leader” — and Xolani Jiyosi in December 2022. This was after two Thai nationals were kidnapped in Mowbray while leaving work on December 22 2022. The abductors demanded R800,000 for their release. Their families paid R30,000.
The body of one of the hostages was found in the Endlovini informal settlement, in Khayelitsha, four days later. The remaining hostage was released two days later. The same evening, police arrested Mondi, Mki and Jiyosi.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed Mondi’s axing on Sunday. It followed Mki’s appearance in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Friday on kidnapping, extortion, aggravated robbery, theft, trafficking in people and attempted murder charges. He is also charged with contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Van Wyk said Mki was linked to the 2022 murder case. Mki is set to share the dock, in the high court in Cape Town, with Mondi and Jiyosi on November 15.
“Another accused, Xolani Jiyosi, also faces multiple charges of kidnapping, extortion and aggravated robbery on two other matters where his co-accused include two ex-police officers,” said Van Wyk.
“All ex-police officials were still in the service when arrested and charged for the matters. This case is pending in the Khayelitsha priority court.”
Van Wyk said the case relates to two Chinese citizens who were kidnapped on March 20 2023 in Melkbosstrand and Macassar.
“They were held hostage at the premises of Lollo,” said Van Wyk.
He said the investigating team made a breakthrough three days later “and arrested the first two suspects”. Van Wyk said Mki was arrested on June 6 2023 and “charged for all counts and later added to the charge sheet with the other accused”. This matter is pending in the Khayelitsha regional court. The suspect is set to appear in court on October 8.
“Bail was successfully opposed and all accused remanded in custody. No ransom money was paid,” said Van Wyk.
In another case, Van Wyk said a “South African female was kidnapped while driving home from work” on February 2 2023 and the “suspects demanded R4m ransom for her release”. He said “the investigation team successfully rescued the hostage from a house in Mfuleni” four days later.
“The same day eight suspects were arrested which included accused Sivuyile Mki. Bail was successfully opposed and all accused were remanded. No ransom was paid,” said Van Wyk.
The matter will be back in the Bellville magistrate’s court on October 3.
“Accused Sivuyile Mki was previously arrested with two different criminal groupings on kidnapping, extortion and other serious related chargers. All matters are before different courts for trial,” said Van Wyk.
