In Konqeni and Qolweni villages, two construction workers were found hacked to death at their respective homes on Saturday morning.
The body of Zimkhitha Mbovane, 30, was found at her home in Konkqeni and that of Sonwabile Mawillies Bhikra, 41, at her home in Qolweni.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said: “The neighbour [of Mbovane] went to the house in the morning when she noticed two men jumping out of the window and fleeing.
“She found the door slightly open and on entering the house, she saw the body of her neighbour lying on the floor.
“She alerted the community, who allegedly chased after the two men.”
Mawisa said Bhikra had “multiple injuries in the upper body and an electric cable around his neck”.
Hours later, the bodies of two young men accused of being responsible for the murders of the construction workers were found in a ditch in Qolweni.
Matyenengqina traditional leader Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara and ward 31 King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal councillor Amanda Msuthu said: “This is bad. We have lost five lives in two days.
“The two youths are believed to be part of an armed six-man gang terrorising Bhityi with livestock theft, raping women and children, hijacking cars, and being involved in robberies and murder,” he said.
Five die in bloody weekend in Bhityi area
The close-knit community in the Bhityi administrative area is gripped by fear after five people, including a 91-year-old woman, were killed at the weekend.
The elderly woman’s daughter was lucky to escape with her life after fighting back against their attacker, allegedly a teenager.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the 91-year-old was killed at Ncokazi village in Bhityi at 2am on Saturday.
“She was attacked in her bedroom. He [attacker] then proceeded to the second bedroom where he attacked her daughter.
“A struggle ensued and the suspect managed to flee,” Matyolo said.
He said the daughter raised the alarm and residents managed to apprehend the suspect.
The identity of the two victims has not yet been released.
The suspect will appear in the Bhityi magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Hours later, the bodies of two young men accused of being responsible for the murders of the construction workers were found in a ditch in Qolweni.
Matyenengqina traditional leader Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara and ward 31 King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal councillor Amanda Msuthu said: “This is bad. We have lost five lives in two days.
“The two youths are believed to be part of an armed six-man gang terrorising Bhityi with livestock theft, raping women and children, hijacking cars, and being involved in robberies and murder,” he said.
Mtirara said after the murders of the two construction workers, it was believed that community members saddled their horses and launched a manhunt.
“After they [suspects] were spotted, they fled. Community members galloped after them. They [suspects] were later found dead in the donga at Qolweni,” he said.
Mbovane was the community liaison officer of a road project and Bhikra was a truck driver.
Mbovane’s uncle, Mntukanti, said his niece was killed in full view of her children.
“The children were found crying and locked in the same room with the body of their mother,” he said.
Mntukanti said that at about 7am on Saturday, he heard Bhikra’s landlady calling for help.
“On arrival, we found the eight-corner structure ransacked and there was blood everywhere. The man was lying in a pool of blood, badly hacked,” he said.
Mntukanti said as they arrived at the house, he was phoned and told his niece, Zimkhitha, had been killed.
Qolweni is about 2km from Konkqeni.
“I rushed to Zimkhitha’s house and found the situation the same, the house turned upside down, and my niece was lying in a pool of blood,” Mntukanti said.
Mtirara said it was shocking that five people in his area had died violently just a few hours apart.
“Crime in Bhityi is now getting out of hand. Criminals have no regard for human life.
“They cold-bloodedly killed two people, and they even did not feel anything when the children cried, pleading with them not to kill their mother.
“They threatened to kill the children.
“These heartless criminals locked the children with the lifeless body of their mother, what cruelty.
“This is a heart-wrenching incident and [will cause] lifelong trauma to the children and this could manifest in anger, revenge, fear and distrust when the children come of age,” Mtirara said.
He said the weekend before, two armed men raided several houses in Konkqeni and robbed them of valuable goods, also demanding cash and guns.
“They shot and injured a man in the arm and back of the shoulder, pistol-whipped his daughter, and attacked her with sticks and a sjambok.
“We reported it to the police and gave them the names of the suspects, but the police failed to act.
“If they were arrested, we could not be having five people killed in two days,” he said.
He called for Bhityi police to be beefed up with more police officers and vehicles.
“Also, the old, idle detectives in Bhityi need to be changed with vibrant investigators who are not relatives and friends with some locals and [allegedly] criminals.
“The community is under siege from criminals and don’t want residents to take the law into their own hands and defend themselves, hence we call for vigilant police to arrest all criminals,” Mtirara said.
