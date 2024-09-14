Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is saddened by the level of crime in KwaZulu-Natal.
Misuzulu said he was especially concerned about the number of gun-related violence and rapes in the province, claiming that KZN is leading the whole continent in these two crimes. He urged his subjects to desist from these practices as it was ruining the dignity of the province.
“That is such an embarrassment for a nation that commands as much respect, from all over the world, as this one. We are ruining that for ourselves. Let’s reclaim and maintain our dignity,” he said.
“If we ruin our province, where else can we go because this is our home. Let’s reduce this practice, my people. Those who are doing it must please stop it.”
He was speaking on the opening of the two-day annual Umkhosi woMhlanga (reed dance) in Enyokeni royal palace in KwaNongoma, northern KZN on Saturday.
IN PICS | King Misuzulu decries gun violence, GBV as reed dance kicks off
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
This practice attracts thousands of Zulu maidens from all over the province who come to celebrate their virginity by presenting reed to the Zulu King.
He encouraged the maidens to keep on abstaining from sexual activities.
“Keep on taking good care of yourself, my children. Men are going nowhere, you found them here and you will leave them here.”
The event is marking its 40th year since the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu revived the cultural practice, having been stopped by colonial rulers. KZN premier Thami Ntuli said this decision not only encouraged girls to refrain from sex but also played a huge role in the fight against HIV and Aids — as did King Zwelithini’s revival of voluntary medical male circumcision during the 2009 edition of the reed dance.
“I’m highlighting this because I want the world to know that our Zulu traditions can play a part in fixing contemporary challenges,” he said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
He also raised the issue of this week’s incident where seven members of the Khambule family were killed in Highflats on the south coast.
“Those who committed this crime do not deserve to call themselves one of us [Zulus] nor to be referred to as the king’s subjects.”
The event was notably attended by Ugandan monarchy and Queen Manyaku Thulare of Amapedi kingdom, among other royalty, much to the Zulu king’s delight.
He said it was the late King Shaka Zulu’s vision when he founded the Zulu nation to unite different tribes and he hoped the presence of these royals at the reed dance was a step towards achieving that.
Image: UKZN department of sport arts and culture
